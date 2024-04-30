Open Menu

Cop On Security Of Polio Team Shot Dead In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Cop on security of polio team shot dead in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A policeman deputed for anti-polio team security was shot dead by unknown assailants in Bajaur district on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place in Momond Kot area of Bajaur where armed motorcyclists fired at the constable, deputed on security of polio team.

The cop was injured in the firing and rushed to hospital where he breathed his last. The assailants managed to flee the scene. Police have started a search operation to nab the killers.

