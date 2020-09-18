UrduPoint.com
Cop Shot Dead In Karachi's Korangi District

Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:23 PM

Unidentified armed men on Friday martyred a police official near Brooks Chowrangi in Karachi's Korangi district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Unidentified armed men on Friday martyred a police official near Brooks Chowrangi in Karachi's Korangi district.

According to rescue sources, unidentified armed men opened fire at a police official who was deputed in 'Madadgar-15' force in Karachi,a private news channel reported.

Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemi Jamali said that the cop, identified as Arif Khan, succumbed to fatal wounds before arriving at the Jinnah Hospital.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar took notice of the incident.

