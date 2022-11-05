Cops asked to beef up security in district courts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Saturday directed the officials to beef up security in the premises of district courts and Zila Kutchery on urgent basis.

Following a double murder incident in District Kutchery premises, the CPO visited the District Bar Association (DBA) and held a detailed meeting with the members of DBA Faisalabad.

He discussed various matters to improve security in district Kutchery and said that precious suggestions of lawyers' community would be considered thoroughly to control any mishap in future.

DBA President Bilal Ashraf Basra thanked the CPO on visiting district Kutchery and assured his full cooperation for the security of courts.

SP Madina division Zunair Ahmad Cheema, SP Lyallpur division HafizKamran Asghar and others were also present on the occasion.