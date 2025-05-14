Core i7 laptops, scholarships distributed among 10,003 students in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The advanced Core i7 laptops (13th generation) with original Windows software and scholarships were distributed among 10,003 students in Faisalabad under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Laptop and Honhaar Scholarship Program Phase-II.

CM Maryam Nawaz distributed the laptops and scholarships among more than 10,000 students during a ceremony at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of local government said that Laptop and Honhaar Scholarship Program is a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif which would help in equipping the youth with the tools they need to thrive in a digital and competitive world.

He said that total 5,928 students in Faisalabad division have received laptops including those studying in public universities, medical colleges and government colleges. Among them, 4,224 university students, 318 medical students and 1,385 college students who were equipped with laptops to help enhance their academic and research capabilities.

Similarly, the Honhaar scholarships were awarded to 4,075 students in the division. These scholarships collectively amount to Rs.

10 million would benefit various categories of the students. Public university students have received Rs.6.7 million, medical students Rs. 400,000 and college students Rs.2.9 million. The scholarships targeted the students currently in their third to eighth semesters to support them at critical stages in their academic journey.

He said that the scholarship amount has also been increased from Rs.30,000 to Rs.50,000 per student on special directives of CM Maryam Nawaz. This enhancement reflected government’s determination to stand behind promising youth.

He said that more than 153,000 applications have been received under Honhaar Scholarship Program and more than 130,000 applications were already verified.

He said that scope of the program has been extended beyond Punjab and on the instruction of CM Maryam Nawaz, the deserving students from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also included in it.

Earlier, 13,886 laptops and 3,121 scholarships were distributed among the students during a major event at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, he added.