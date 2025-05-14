- Home
- Pakistan
- PM emphasizes Kashmir dispute solution as per UNSC resolutions imperative to ensure durable peace in ..
PM Emphasizes Kashmir Dispute Solution As Per UNSC Resolutions Imperative To Ensure Durable Peace In SA
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 10:40 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his telephonic interaction with the UN Secretary General on Wednesday, emphasized that the just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, was imperative to ensuring durable peace in South Asia and urged the Secretary General to play his role
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his telephonic interaction with the UN Secretary General on Wednesday, emphasized that the just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, was imperative to ensuring durable peace in South Asia and urged the Secretary General to play his role.
The prime minister held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to exchange views on the situation in South Asia, this afternoon as it was the third phone call between the two leaders in the last two weeks, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
The prime minister expressed his deep appreciation for the Secretary-General’s leadership and diplomatic efforts to defuse the tense situation in South Asia that had been gravely endangered by India’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Pakistan. He stated that the Secretary-General’s continued engagement and preventive diplomacy demonstrated his enduring commitment to protection of the UN Charter’s principles and purposes, as well as to fostering peace in South Asia.
The prime minister noted that Pakistan had agreed to the ceasefire understanding it in the larger interest of peace in the region. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong resolve to promoting peace in South Asia, while defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.
The prime minister denounced India’s aggression on the false pretext of terrorism, while characterizing it as a dangerous precedent of which the international community should take due cognizance. He also expressed concerns over the continued provocative and inflammatory remarks by Indian leadership, as a threat to the fragile regional peace.
The Secretary General welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while expressing condolences over the loss of civilians' lives. He expressed his commitment to continued engagement with both sides to advance regional peace and stability. He said it was his duty to work for promotion of international peace, which was needed by the world.
Recent Stories
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..
Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17
President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured
CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives
KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana
One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala
East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation
Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime
Core i7 laptops, scholarships distributed among 10,003 students in Faisalabad
Chauntra Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 172 minutes ago
-
President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured2 minutes ago
-
CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana15 minutes ago
-
One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala15 minutes ago
-
East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation15 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime15 minutes ago
-
Core i7 laptops, scholarships distributed among 10,003 students in Faisalabad8 minutes ago
-
Chauntra Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case8 minutes ago
-
Education-centric policies imperative to harness inherent quality of youth: Maryam Nawaz8 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 192 connections over default8 minutes ago