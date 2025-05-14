PM emphasizes Kashmir dispute solution as per UNSC resolutions imperative to ensure durable peace in SA

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his telephonic interaction with the UN Secretary General on Wednesday, emphasized that the just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, was imperative to ensuring durable peace in South Asia and urged the Secretary General to play his role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his telephonic interaction with the UN Secretary General on Wednesday, emphasized that the just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, was imperative to ensuring durable peace in South Asia and urged the Secretary General to play his role.

The prime minister held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to exchange views on the situation in South Asia, this afternoon as it was the third phone call between the two leaders in the last two weeks, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The prime minister expressed his deep appreciation for the Secretary-General’s leadership and diplomatic efforts to defuse the tense situation in South Asia that had been gravely endangered by India’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Pakistan. He stated that the Secretary-General’s continued engagement and preventive diplomacy demonstrated his enduring commitment to protection of the UN Charter’s principles and purposes, as well as to fostering peace in South Asia.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan had agreed to the ceasefire understanding it in the larger interest of peace in the region. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong resolve to promoting peace in South Asia, while defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

The prime minister denounced India’s aggression on the false pretext of terrorism, while characterizing it as a dangerous precedent of which the international community should take due cognizance. He also expressed concerns over the continued provocative and inflammatory remarks by Indian leadership, as a threat to the fragile regional peace.

The Secretary General welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while expressing condolences over the loss of civilians' lives. He expressed his commitment to continued engagement with both sides to advance regional peace and stability. He said it was his duty to work for promotion of international peace, which was needed by the world.