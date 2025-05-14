The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict regarding the objections on petition seeking release of PTI founder on parole

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict regarding the objections on petition seeking release of PTI founder on parole.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, hearing the case, said that the court would pass an order regarding the objections of registrar on the petition.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Dogar inquired the petitioner’s lawyer that if they want to take this matter to the Division Bench.

Lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said that the Assistant Registrar raised objection stating the plea as non-maintainable. This court has to see whether the application is admissible or not.

Khosa argued that anyone is respectful to this court. There is an impression that this person is not getting justice which should be end. he said.

Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur appeared before the court with his lawyer Latif Khosa

The court said, that this is the government's job, you go to it, why did you come here.

The lawyer said that probation and parole are two separate matters. The appeal is pending with you, if the government does not entertain our request.

The court said that If the government does not do it, then come.

Khosa said that they have already filed an application and it is still pending with the provincial government.

The court saod that this is not even within our jurisdiction. The lawyer said that the presence of the founder of PTI outside is very important in the current situation. This application also comes within your jurisdiction, he said.

The court asked, do you want to send this application to the division bench.

The prosecutor said that the contempt of court applications related to meetings were also under hearing. He said that the applications for meetings were approved, the contempt of court applications are still pending.

Latif Khosa said that this week, case seeking suspension of sentence in 190 million Pounds reference was to be fixed but it was not scheduled.

This parole case should also be fixed along with the suspended sentence case, the lawyer prayed.

Justice Dogar remarked that this is a completely different matter, I will look into it separately.

The court said that it will pass an order regarding regarding the objections of office and adjourned the case.