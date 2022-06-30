UrduPoint.com

Cornerstone Of IT Park Project At University Of Balochistan To Be Laid

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 11:27 PM

The cornerstone of the IT Park project worth one billion rupees would soon be laid at the University of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The cornerstone of the IT Park project worth one billion rupees would soon be laid at the University of Balochistan.

This was decided during a meeting between the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch and the Federal Minister for Information Technology, Syed Amin-ul-Haque at his office in the Ministry of Information Technology Islamabad.

In the meeting, the IT Park project at the University of Balochistan and the provision of fiber Optic cable for Tehsil Wadh of District Khuzdar were discussed.

Federal Minister for Information Technology, Syed Amin-ul-Haque said that on the suggestion of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, the IT park project is approved for the University of Balochistan.

The cost for the said project will be around one billion.

Agha Hassan Baloch said that an IT park is a necessity for the students of Balochistan so that they could get the maximum benefit from it.

Agha Hassan Baloch stressed the provision of fiber optic in the Wadh area of District Khuzdar of Balochistan as soon as possible.

Agha Hassan Baloch appreciated the cooperation of the Federal Minister for Information Technology in this regard and invited him to the ground breaking ceremony of the IT Park at the University of Balochistan.

