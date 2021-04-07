Corona vaccine administered to 151,715 senior citizens in city: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday said that coronavirus vaccine had been administered to 151,715 senior citizens of age 60 years and above in the provincial capital so far.

He said this during his visit to corona vaccination center Expo center to review the arrangements there.

The DC said the senior citizens expressed satisfaction over arrangements to administer coronavirus vaccine in the center.

He said that coronavirus vaccine had been administered to 131,662 senior citizens at Expo center, 14,185 at Railway Dispensary Walton, 5,187 at LDA complex Ravi Town and 681 senior citizens were vaccinated at Pakistan Kidney Lever Institure.

He directed the officials concerned to strictly enforce anti-Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the center.