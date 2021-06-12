Coronavirus claims nine more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as nine people have died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours with the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 4,203, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here Saturday.

He said, in the last 24 hours, 186 more people have been infected with Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 135,569.

He said 356 patients infected with corona have recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 127,820.

In the last 24 hours in Peshawar, four people have died from Corona with the death toll from the corona virus in Peshawar has risen to 2,060, he informed.

Corona in Peshawar affected 26 more people in 24 hours and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 49,662. He said that 1,081 new tests were conducted in one day in the province.