Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:53 AM

Coronavirus kills 45 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

The official statistics has showed that 2, 432 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 45 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 2, 432 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the country during the same period. The health officials carried 42,422 tests.

According to the latest statistics, there were now 33, 763 active cases of virus in the country. As many as 472,099 people were recovered from the disease.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said the government decided to restart the education process of classes nine to twelve from Monday as per the previous announcement.

Briefing media persons in Islamabad on Friday about the decisions taken at the National Command and Operation Center, he, however, said the closure of class one to eight has been extended for a week.

He said these classes will now resume from the 1st of next month as against the earlier decision of 25th January. He said the institutions of higher education will also reopen from the 1st of next month.

The Education Minister said it has also been decided that the National Command and Operation Center will review the coronavirus situation next week and adopt a smart approach under which there is a possibility to keep the schools shut in those cities where the infection rate is comparatively high.

Shafqat Mahmood said it has also been decided that the students will not be promoted to the next class without examination.

Shafqat Mahmood said the COVID-19 has badly affected the education of our children over the last eight to nine months. He said we have tried to create a balance ensuring that the education activities continue whilst protecting the health of children.

