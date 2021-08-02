UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Positivity Remains 5.6 Percent Across KP

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The overall ratio of positivity of coronavirus cases remained at 5.6 percent across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said a report of Health Department on Monday here.

During the last 24 hours, the report said that the highest ratio of coronavirus positivity of 31 percent was recorded at district Nowshera.

The report further informed that in Battagram and Lower Chitral the positivity rate of coronavirus remained at 8.8 percent while in Upper Chitral this ratio remained at 24 during the last 24 hours.

In provincial metropolis Peshawar and Swabi, the positivity rate of coronavirus remained at 10 percent, the report said adding in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ratio was recorded as zero percent.

