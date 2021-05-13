Corrupt elements to face music: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the corrupt elements would have to face music as they had not only looted and plundered the public money but also played havoc with the national economy.

He was talking to the media after offering Eid prayer here at Samanabad.

He said the Sharif family wanted to celebrate Eid in London and enjoy vercimecllies earned through money laundering and fake TTs but Prime Minister Imran Khan's government had foiled their attempt to get NRO from the government.

"The looters have to return the public money so that the government could spend it on welfare of the poor and downtrodden", he added.

Farrukh Habib said the government was duty bound to register cases against the corrupt elements but it was the duty of the judiciary to give them punishment. He said earlier the courts had not only convicted Nawaz Sharif but also disqualified him for holding any public office.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of problems being confronted by the masses,adding that prices of petroleum products in the country were the lowest in the region. As its prices jacked in international market recently, the government came to rescue the masses and doled out Rs 4 billion relief by reducing the petroleum levy from Rs 11 to Rs 5.

He said that due to corona food inflation was increasing globally but the government had been making efforts to facilitate the masses. He added the government had fixed the minimum wheat support price at Rs 1,800 per maund and in this connection wheat growers would get Rs 500 billion extra this year. He said if other important commodities, including rice, corn and potatoes, could be included, the total subsidy jumped to Rs 11 billion.

He said that purchase power of people had also increased considerably due to measures taken by the government and in this connection phenomenal growth in the sale of tractors, motorcycles and cars was witnessed.

He said the government had also ensured a favorable climate for the construction sector. The land previously occupied by the mafias had been retrieved and now the government was planning low cost housing schemes on this land, he added. "We will provide shelter to the shelter-less people of the country", the state minister said.

The KP government had issued health cards to its entire population while people in Punjab will get it by the end of this year,he said and adding that card holders could get medical facility up to Rs 1 million.

He said that all economic indicators were positive and economy was growing at a much faster pace.

He also briefly commented on corona situation and said that third wave of coronavirus was very lethal. He said Pakistanis were observing the third Eid under corona lockdown and people had displayed maturity bymaintaining social distancing and wearing face masks.

About Israeli barbarism, he said that it was highly condemnable. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had talked to king Salman of Saudi Arabia and Turkish President Tayyab Erdogan to jointly condemn the recent attack on Masjid Aqsa, Ghaza and killing of innocent people and children. He said the international community and the UN must take notice of this deteriorating situation. They must pressurize Israel to stop terrorism against innocent people. Similarly, Kashmir issue was also lying pending on the UN agenda and it must be resolved in according to its resolutions to ensure durable peace in the region, he added.