Corruption Case: Court Cancels Interim Bail Of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 09:21 PM

An anti-corruption court on Thursday cancelled the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in a corruption case

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza heard the bail petition of the PTI leader. Chaudhry Pervez Elahi did not appear before the court during the proceedings, His counsel, Amir Saeed Rawh submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance as he suffered from chest pain.

He also presented a medical certificate of the former chief minister.

However, the Anti-Corruption Establishment's (ACE) prosecutor submitted that the medical certificate was fake.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the exemption application and also cancelled the interim bail of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Pervez Elahi on charges of receiving kickbacks in four development projects of district Gujrat.

