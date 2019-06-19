Corruption free elements in political parties not to be afraid of commission: Ali Muhammad Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday urged the opposition parties particularly Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N not to be afraid of the establishment of a high powered commission to probe loans.

If the PPP and PML-N members didn't do any corruption then they should not be afraid of the commission set up for probing the issue of debt, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

The commission, he said would only identify those elements who had an involvement in plundering the debt money.

He made it clear that those found involved in corrupt practices would go to jail.

Ali Muhammad Khan further stated that the nation wanted to know where such a heavy debt amount was spent.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government with a big mandate of people would not compromise on corruption.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the present government working under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not spare the elements involved in corruption or money laundering activities.

In reply to a question he said only those members who perform well will stay in the government.