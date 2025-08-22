Open Menu

Cotton Committee CEO Stresses Research On Non-BT Cotton, Mechanised Farming

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Cotton Commissioner Ministry of National food Security and Research Dr Khadim Hussain has stressed expediting research on non-BT cotton varieties and promoting mechanised farming in the country to counter agro-climatic challenges.

Addressing agricultural scientists during his visit to the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Friday, Dr. Khadim Hussain laid emphasis on hard work and a shift towards smart agricultural practices to ensure sustained improvements in cotton productivity.

He further stated that research and development on non-BT cotton varieties must be strengthened to effectively meet emerging agricultural and climatic challenges.

Director CCRI Multan Ms. Sabahat Hussain gave a detailed briefing on the institute’s ongoing research initiatives. She informed that the institute has already initiated successful small-scale experiment in mechanized farming which included the use of mechanical boll pickers for collecting leftover bolls after final cotton picking, drone spray trials in experimental fields and high-density planting technology using bed cum drill planter.

In addition intercropping experiments with mung bean are also being successfully conducted.

Dr Khadim Hussain inspected the research plots of the Agronomy, Plant Breeding & Genetics and Cytogenetics sections. He was shown advanced high-tolerant breeding material developed against sucking pests particularly whitefly and Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV) as well as glyphosate-resistant material.

The PCCC CEO appreciated the ongoing efforts of the ministry and the PCCC for promotion of cotton research and development. He remarked that the dedication and hard work of the institute’s scientists will play a pivotal role in the future revival of cotton. Agricultural scientists and technical field staff of CCRI were present on the occasion.

