Cotton Crop Monitoring Committee met

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office.

The meeting assessed the cultivation of cotton throughout the district and reviewed the facilities provided to landowners and cultivators.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa stated that cotton is a lucrative crop and emphasized achieving the cultivation targets set for cotton.

He highlighted the importance of agricultural scientists and officials from the Department of Agriculture informing landowners and cultivators about the various types of cotton, modern cultivation techniques, and agricultural factors.

Furthermore, he instructed Agriculture Department officials to visit the fields and educate cotton cultivators on achieving better yields and effectively managing cotton cultivation.

The Deputy Commissioner also emphasized the need for effective coordination between Assistant Commissioners at the tehsil level in the district to prevent water theft and implement measures efficiently.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of ensuring maximum cultivation of cotton during the current month and instructed the field staff of the Pest Warning Department to regularly inspect cotton crops.

Swift action will be taken against those involved in adulterating agricultural chemicals, he added.

He directed fertilizer company representatives to ensure the availability of abundant urea fertilizer at the district and tehsil levels through established company warehouses.

Deputy Director Agriculture Jameel Ghori highlighted that the target for cotton cultivation in an area exceeding 613,000 acres has been set this year in the district, with cultivation already completed on an area exceeding 2,000 acres and the process ongoing. Landowners and cultivators are being encouraged to cultivate cotton varieties that can withstand heat and dry spells, along with ensuring the provision of irrigation water for the cotton crop.

Furthermore, the Agriculture Extension Department in Bahawalpur is conducting a farmer training program across the district. Agriculture Extension officials and field staff are educating cotton cultivators on cotton cultivation, modern agricultural techniques, pest scouting, and the appropriate and timely use of fertilizers and water.