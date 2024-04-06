Open Menu

Cotton Crop Monitoring Committee Met

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Cotton Crop Monitoring Committee met

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office.

The meeting assessed the cultivation of cotton throughout the district and reviewed the facilities provided to landowners and cultivators.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa stated that cotton is a lucrative crop and emphasized achieving the cultivation targets set for cotton.

He highlighted the importance of agricultural scientists and officials from the Department of Agriculture informing landowners and cultivators about the various types of cotton, modern cultivation techniques, and agricultural factors.

Furthermore, he instructed Agriculture Department officials to visit the fields and educate cotton cultivators on achieving better yields and effectively managing cotton cultivation.

The Deputy Commissioner also emphasized the need for effective coordination between Assistant Commissioners at the tehsil level in the district to prevent water theft and implement measures efficiently.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of ensuring maximum cultivation of cotton during the current month and instructed the field staff of the Pest Warning Department to regularly inspect cotton crops.

Swift action will be taken against those involved in adulterating agricultural chemicals, he added.

He directed fertilizer company representatives to ensure the availability of abundant urea fertilizer at the district and tehsil levels through established company warehouses.

Deputy Director Agriculture Jameel Ghori highlighted that the target for cotton cultivation in an area exceeding 613,000 acres has been set this year in the district, with cultivation already completed on an area exceeding 2,000 acres and the process ongoing. Landowners and cultivators are being encouraged to cultivate cotton varieties that can withstand heat and dry spells, along with ensuring the provision of irrigation water for the cotton crop.

Furthermore, the Agriculture Extension Department in Bahawalpur is conducting a farmer training program across the district. Agriculture Extension officials and field staff are educating cotton cultivators on cotton cultivation, modern agricultural techniques, pest scouting, and the appropriate and timely use of fertilizers and water.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Company Visit Bahawalpur Cotton From

Recent Stories

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address K ..

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues

51 minutes ago
  

 

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

2 hours ago
 Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

4 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

5 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

18 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

18 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

18 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan