Cotton shop gutted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Cotton worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a cotton shop here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Jander Bazaar where fire broke out in a shop due to short circuiting.

Three fire tenders of rescue-1122 took part in extinguishing fire.

According to shop owner Faisal, the fire caused a loss ofRs 300,000 to him.