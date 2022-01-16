Cotton Shop Gutted
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Cotton worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a cotton shop here on Sunday.
According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Jander Bazaar where fire broke out in a shop due to short circuiting.
Three fire tenders of rescue-1122 took part in extinguishing fire.
According to shop owner Faisal, the fire caused a loss ofRs 300,000 to him.