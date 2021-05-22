Cough, cold, fever, body ache, vomiting diarrhoea, lethargy, symptoms of Covid infection in children: Dr. Khalid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) : Illustrious doctor of family medicines Dr. Khalid Yousaf Saturday said that general observation appeared during the first wave of Covid pandemic that children were least affected and were asymptomatic or having mild symptoms, but in the prevailing second spell of the pandemic, children were also reportedly found infected particularly in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) which demonstrates the severity of the infection.

At the same time he strongly advised to the people of all age groups to get vaccinated and said that there was no need to worry for mild reactions. He called for avoiding social gathering and following SoPs guidelines.

Talking to this APP on prevailing COVID-19-riddled State of Jammu and Kashmir here he said that Cough, Cold, Fever, Body ache and Diarrhea were the symptoms of Covid infection among children in IIOJK.

"Oxygen saturation of children should be above 94. However, the 2 saturation reading between 94 to 90 is a symptom of mild infection and below it indicates severity of infection", Dr. Khalid, Executive Director of fully-equipped state-of-the-art Jinnah Hospital in the lake city of Mirpur, AJK said.

He continued that as a result of severe infection, a child becomes lethargic, vomits and gets diarrhea. Sometimes children get convulsions and shock due to infection", said Dr. Khalid while sensitizing parents to monitor symptoms of their children.

Monitor and check whether a child was breathing, responding normally or had become lethargic, he advised.

Dr. Khalid further strongly advised that the infectious children should be kept in isolation and administered immunity boosters including vitamins and zinc besides a paracetamol tablet. "In a condition of severe symptoms a child should be hospitalized.", he suggested.

To a question, Dr. Khalid underlined that Covid vaccination for children was not allowed because the issue was under trial, yet. However, he underlined that USA had allowed vaccination for children above 12 year old just a day before but still covid vaccination for children had not been permitted in other countries till now, the well-acquainted doctor of family medicines underlined.

Responding to a question about the breastfeeding, Dr Khalid said that Covid positive mother could breastfeed child while properly following SOPs particularly with wearing face mask and sanitizers applied on hands after washing.

Besides, other routine immunization to children after their covid infection can be given two weeks after the child becomes asymptomatic. However, if the child has received steroids or tocilizumab then routine immunization should be deferred by 3 months, he advised.

Dr. Khalid further strongly advised that children should be kept away from elderly people because old age people were prone to get covid infection besides high morbidity risk to them.