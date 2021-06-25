Country moving towards self-reliance, says Tarin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday said that the country was moving forward to a self-reliance and stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday said that the country was moving forward to a self-reliance and stability.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that he had summarized the long-term benefits of Budget 2021-2022 at the National Assembly on Friday.

"I have summarized the long-term benefits of Budget 2021-2022 at the National Assembly today! Moving forward to a Self reliant, Strong and Stable Pakistan Flag of Pakistan," The minister tweeted.

The Finance Minister Friday concluded the budget 2021-22 debate in the Senate of Pakistan as well as in the National Assembly and responded to the recommendations made by the senators and the opposition.

He highlighted some challenges faced by the government and the response of the government to tackle these challenges.