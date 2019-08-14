(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday evening expressed confidence that Pakistan would progress and the Kashmir issue would be resolved under the bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister in his address to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly earlier in the day had given a strong message to the Modi government to stop targeting people in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), who were struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination.

She was addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally here at the D-Chowk, which taken out by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi.

Dr Firdous said people of both Kashmir and Pakistan had strong will and spirit, who could not be afraid of use of force by India. The whole nation was standing by the Kashmiris struggling for their just right of freedom from the Indian clutches, she added.

The special assistant said the agenda of Indian sub-continent's partition would remain inconclusive without liberation of the IoK.

She said the prime minister would highlight the Kashmir cause at every fora, assuring the people of Kashmir that Pakistan would not disappoint them and never leave them alone.

Imran Khan had emerged as a real spokesman for the Kashmiris, who had announced to take responsibility to raise voice for them and fight their case across the globe as their ambassador.

Dr Firdous said India could not suppress the indigenous movement of Kashmiris, for their right to self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council, through force.

She said the prime minister, during his first year in power, had achieved national stability and by the grace of Allah Almighty next year Pakistan would be on sustainable path of progress.

Imran Khan, being a soldier of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was taking the country forward as per his (Quaid's) vision to develop a society where everyone could enjoy equal rights and have access to justice under a system of rule of law.

The special assistant said August 14 was the day to renew pledge and pay tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam, who freed the Muslims living under the colonial system of the Indian sub-continent without rights like justice and equality.