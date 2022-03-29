UrduPoint.com

Couple Held In Murder Case In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Couple held in murder case in kasur

Sadr police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a couple involved in a murder case

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Sadr police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a couple involved in a murder case.

A few days ago Rashid was murdered in Gulberg Colony and the police after registration of case started investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in tracing out the culprits.

The police with the help of CCTV footage, arrested Asif and his wife Hafsa who have confessed their crime.

Accused Asif told the police that he had killed Rashid on suspicion of illicit relations with his wife.

Further investigation was underway.

