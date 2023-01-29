Couple injured in fire incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :A elderly couple received serious burn injuries in a fire incident at T&T Colony Satiana Road on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that DVR system caught fire due to short-circuiting in a house in T&T Colony Satiana Road.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings, due to which, Anwar Boota (70) and his wife Safia Bibi (70) suffered serious burn injuries.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under controlafter hectic efforts.

The victims have been shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment.