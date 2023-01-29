UrduPoint.com

Couple Injured In Fire Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Couple injured in fire incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :A elderly couple received serious burn injuries in a fire incident at T&T Colony Satiana Road on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that DVR system caught fire due to short-circuiting in a house in T&T Colony Satiana Road.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings, due to which, Anwar Boota (70) and his wife Safia Bibi (70) suffered serious burn injuries.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under controlafter hectic efforts.

The victims have been shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment.

Related Topics

Fire Road Wife Sunday

Recent Stories

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

2 minutes ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.