Couple, son murdered in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) A couple and their little son were shot dead while their little daughter was injured in Toba Azeem Wala of the Cholistan desert area lying within the jurisdiction of PS Derawar.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a man identified as Pakhi informed Derawar police that a couple and their little son had been murdered and their little daughter had been injured in Toba Azeem Wala area. “The police reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were recognized as 35-year-old, Mukhtar, his 33-year-old wife, Rubina and their six-year-old son, Abdul Qadeer while the assailants also injured their seven-year-old daughter Konja who received bullet fire in her leg.

The culprits opened fire at the family to kill them.

On the complaint of the relative of the victim's family, Derawar police have registered an FIR against the suspect.

The nominated suspects in the FIR include Abbas, Sharif, Kalo, Shah Nawaz and Hayat.

All of the suspects were told to be residents of Kacha Rojhan district Rajanpur.

According to the preliminary investigation, old enmity was the cause behind the murder. District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has assigned DSP Yazman Circle the task to ensure the arrest of the suspects.

The police have started conducting raids in different areas to arrest the culprits. Further probe was underway.