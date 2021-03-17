UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ashiana Case Till 24th

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana case till 24th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday, adjourning hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till March 24, summoned more witnesses.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema and other accused.

The court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses- Ali Arslan and Saeed Akhtar, during the proceedings. The defence counsel Amjad Perviaz also cross examined both the witnesses.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till March 24 and summoned more prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnessesso far whereas the bureau had submitted a list of 86 witnesses in the case.

The court had indicted 10 accused, including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

