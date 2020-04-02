UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns PU Illegal Appointments Case Till 15th

Thu 02nd April 2020

An accountability court On Thursday adjourned the hearing of illegal appointments case against former Punjab University (PU) vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others till April 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability court On Thursday adjourned the hearing of illegal appointments case against former Punjab University (PU) vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others till April 15.

The court directed all accused to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings.

However, Dr Mujahid Kamran and other accused did not appear before the court due to coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Kamran is accused of illegal recruitment at the university and for giving away scholarships to students who were not eligible. Dr Kamran remained the PU vice chancellor from January 2008 to December 2016.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail toDr Mujahid Kamran and others in the case.

