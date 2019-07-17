Court allows NAB to investigate accused of money laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family in jail

An accountability court on Wednesday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate Aftab Mehmood, involved in money laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family, in jail

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan passed the orders over an application by the bureau for the purpose.

Earlier, NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asad Awan argued that Aftab Mehmood was arrested by the bureau on charges of transferring various amounts in accounts of Shehbaz Sharif family from abroad and now he was lodged in jail on judicial remand.

He said that the accused Aftab Mehmood transferred the amounts through Usman International Money Exchange in United Kingdom.

He argued that after revelations by an international newspaper in connection with the case, further investigation was required from the accused. He pleaded with the court for grant of permission to investigate the accused in jail.

In April 2019, the corruption watchdog's Lahore chapter arrested the accused Aftab Mehmood on the basis of "important evidence" provided by another suspect, identified as Shahid Rafique.

"Both the accused were cousins and had been illegally transferring funds into the Shehbaz Sharif family's accounts through mutual coordination," the bureau said.