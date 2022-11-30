Court awards life imprisonment to accused

The First Additional District & Sessions Judge and Presiding Officer of the Model Criminal Trial Court, Larkana, Amiruddin on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused Walidad Malgahni (Husband) on proving to killing of his wife Hassina Malghani, in village Muhammad Khan Malghani, in 2020

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The First Additional District & Sessions Judge and Presiding Officer of the Model Criminal Trial Court, Larkana, Amiruddin on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused Walidad Malgahni (Husband) on proving to killing of his wife Hassina Malghani, in village Muhammad Khan Malghani, in 2020.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the accused Walidad Malgahni found guilty and the Judge awarded life imprisonment to the accused, the police have sent the accused to Larkana Central Jail.