Court Defers Asif Zardari's Indictment In Suspect Transaction Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:48 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday postponed the indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari till November 18, in a graft reference pertaining to a suspect transaction worth Rs 8 billions

The court had set this day to frame charges against the accused but it deferred the process due to the stay order issued by Islamabad High Court (IHC) last day.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Zardari's lawyer Farooq H. Naek and NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer produced the written order of IHC halting the accountability court from framing charges on ex-president and other accused.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till next date.

It may be mentioned here that the court had already declared Asif Ali Zardari's aide Mushtaq Ahmed as absconder due to non appearance.

The reference had stated that a house was purchased with amount of Rs150 millions in Clifton area of Karachi. Later, the house was transferred in the name of Asif Ali Zardari. The NAB had also seized the said house.

Asif Ali Zardari had challenged the decision of accountability court for dismissing his acquittal plea in this reference.

The reference stated that PPP's co-chairman had mentioned the house value as only Rs 53 millions in his nomination papers submitted in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

