Court Disposes Of Ahsan Iqbal's Plea

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Court disposes of Ahsan Iqbal's plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday disposed of the petition of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal seeking permission to travel Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The petitioner requested the court to grant him permission to withdraw his case which was allowed by the accountability court judge Syed Asghar Ali.

Petitioner's lawyer informed the court that his client's name was placed on exit control list (ECL) on recommendation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) instead on the directives of this court.

The court disposed of the case after the petitioner requested to withdraw it in Naroval case.

