ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PTI's leader Azam Khan Swati for 14-day in controversial tweet case.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti also served notice to the investigation officer (IO) for not presenting the case challan into the matter. The court said that it would order to stop the salary of IO if he again failed to submit the case challan.

The court marked the attendance of Swati through video link.

Swati's lawyer Dr Baber Awan argued that who could have a threat in matter of the said tweet and prayed the court to grant his client post-arrest bail. The court, however, extended the judicial remand of Swati.

A first information report (FIR) had been registered against Azam Khan Swati by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over his controversial tweet with regard to the state institutions.