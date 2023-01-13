ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a three days physical remand of two accused including deputy executive director Poly Clinic Hospital Dr. Amanullah in case regarding alleged embezzlement in Dengue tests kits.

Accused Dr. Amanullah and storekeeper Abid Hussain were produced before judicial magistrate Umar Bashir by the FIA officials.

The FIA requested the court to grant it seven days physical remand of the accused for the interrogation in the case. The investigation officer informed the court that Dr. Amanullah was supposed to send the matter of expired kits to executive director but he sent it to the storekeeper.

The defence lawyer contended that the FIA had named only two persons in the whole case. He said that his client had written letter to the senior management about the expired kits. The lawyer also objected over the jurisdiction of FIA in this case.

Dr. Amanullah's lawyer argued that his client only signed the file and forwarded it. The executive director of the hospital was responsible to see all matters, he said.

The FIA official said that more people in this case were also being investigated. After listening arguments, the court granted the FIA three days remand of the two accused.