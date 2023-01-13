UrduPoint.com

Court Grants FIA Custody Of Poly Clinic's Doctor

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Court grants FIA custody of Poly Clinic's doctor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a three days physical remand of two accused including deputy executive director Poly Clinic Hospital Dr. Amanullah in case regarding alleged embezzlement in Dengue tests kits.

Accused Dr. Amanullah and storekeeper Abid Hussain were produced before judicial magistrate Umar Bashir by the FIA officials.

The FIA requested the court to grant it seven days physical remand of the accused for the interrogation in the case. The investigation officer informed the court that Dr. Amanullah was supposed to send the matter of expired kits to executive director but he sent it to the storekeeper.

The defence lawyer contended that the FIA had named only two persons in the whole case. He said that his client had written letter to the senior management about the expired kits. The lawyer also objected over the jurisdiction of FIA in this case.

Dr. Amanullah's lawyer argued that his client only signed the file and forwarded it. The executive director of the hospital was responsible to see all matters, he said.

The FIA official said that more people in this case were also being investigated. After listening arguments, the court granted the FIA three days remand of the two accused.

Related Topics

Dengue Federal Investigation Agency All Court

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

53 minutes ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

1 hour ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 hours ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

3 hours ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.