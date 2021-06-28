UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants Interim Bail To Stepmother In Two Children Murder Case

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Court grants interim bail to stepmother in two children murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday granted interim bail to a woman, who allegedly electrocuted her stepson and stepdaughter to death, till the first week of July.

The court directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail.

The court also sought a case record from Raiwind police till the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir islam heard the pre-arrest bail petition of the woman, Anila.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that his client was a resident of Raiwind area.

He submitted that the petitioner's stepson and stepdaughter died of electrification a day earlier and it was feared that the police might arrest her. He contended that his client was innocent and pleaded with the court for grant of the bail in the matter.

At this, the court granted interim bail to the accused till the first week of July and also sought record from the Raiwind police.

It is alleged that Anila electrocuted her stepchildren to death. When the husband left the house on Sunday. The two deceased toddlers are identified as a six-year-old Abuzar and five-year-old Aman Shehzadi.

Related Topics

Hearing Raiwind Police Died July Women Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

TII’s Secure Systems Research Centre collaborate ..

51 minutes ago

SSDO presents charter of demands for rights of wor ..

18 seconds ago

Govt to seek input of all stakeholders on regional ..

20 seconds ago

People urged to register their votes before LBs po ..

21 seconds ago

LCWU, Housing Deptt to organize int'l webinar

23 seconds ago

VC constitutes committee to redress grievances of ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.