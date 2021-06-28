Court grants interim bail to stepmother in two children murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday granted interim bail to a woman, who allegedly electrocuted her stepson and stepdaughter to death, till the first week of July.

The court directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail.

The court also sought a case record from Raiwind police till the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir islam heard the pre-arrest bail petition of the woman, Anila.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that his client was a resident of Raiwind area.

He submitted that the petitioner's stepson and stepdaughter died of electrification a day earlier and it was feared that the police might arrest her. He contended that his client was innocent and pleaded with the court for grant of the bail in the matter.

At this, the court granted interim bail to the accused till the first week of July and also sought record from the Raiwind police.

It is alleged that Anila electrocuted her stepchildren to death. When the husband left the house on Sunday. The two deceased toddlers are identified as a six-year-old Abuzar and five-year-old Aman Shehzadi.