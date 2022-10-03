Court grants three-day custody of Shahnawaz Amir

A local court of Islamabad on Monday granted the police a further three-day physical remand of the accused Shahnawaz Amir, the alleged murderer of his Canadian National wife Sarah Inam

The accused was produced before the court of Senior Civil Judge Aamir Aziz after ending of his physical remand time.

The investigation officer prayed the court to grant further remand of the accused for more investigation.

He said that the police had to recover the passport of the slain woman.

The lawyer of the plaintiff family informed the court that the accused could be escaped if the passport of the deceased was not recovered so far. The court accepted the request of prosecution and granted the police more physical remand of the main accused.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Session Judge Sohail Sheikh extended the interim bail of Samina Shah, the mother of Shahnawaz Amir till October 7.