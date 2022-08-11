UrduPoint.com

Court Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine On Power Thief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge Sargodha Sarfraz Akhtar imposed Rs 10,000 fine in an electricity theft case.

According to the prosecution, a team of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), along with the area police, caught one Khalid Mehmood red-handed stealing electricity from the main transmission lines.

A case was registered by the Factory Area police, the accused was arrested and presented before the court for trial.

The judge imposed fine on the power thief after the charges were proven.

