Court Initiates Proceedings To Declare Farhat Shahzadi As Proclaimed Offender

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Court initiates proceedings to declare Farhat Shahzadi as proclaimed offender

A local court on Tuesday initiated proceedings to declare Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, as a proclaimed offender in a money laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday initiated proceedings to declare Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, as a proclaimed offender in a money laundering case.

The court ordered Farhat Shahzadi to appear before the court within 30 days.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk issued the advertisement/orders on an application filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for issuance of proclamation proceedings against Farhat Shahzadi under Sections 87 and 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The FIA submitted that it had registered a money laundering case against Farhat Shahzadi and the court had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused after she failed to join the investigations. The agency submitted that the accused was hiding to avoid the arrest.

The FIA had registered a money laundering case against Farhat Shahzadi under Sections 3 and 4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act. It accused Farhat Shahzadi of accumulating crime proceeds through corruption and bribery.

