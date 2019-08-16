UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Issues Arrest Warrants Of Mayor HMC, Director KAA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:41 PM

Court issues arrest warrants of Mayor HMC, Director KAA

The First Senior Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate has issued arrest warrants for Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Director Katchi Abadi Authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The First Senior Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate has issued arrest warrants for Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Director Katchi Abadi Authority.

The court on Friday ordered SSP Hyderabad to arrest and produce both the officials before the judge on August 20.

The order was given in a contempt case filed by Muhammad Atique, a resident of Tilak Charhi.

Atique had filed a suit in the court against the HMC and the authority complaining that he submitted an application and fulfilled all requirement for annexing a plot in his residential unit but his case had been subjected to inordinate delay.

The court had earlier ordered the respondents to give ownership of that plot to Atique but the order was not complied.

Related Topics

Hyderabad August All Court

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mahmood takes notice of private schools' m ..

7 seconds ago

Hyderabad Police nabs suspect in murder case of a ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Strache's Wingman Files Law ..

2 minutes ago

Additional District and Sessions Judge visits Dist ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner instructs public hospitals' ad ..

2 minutes ago

Four children drown in pond in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.