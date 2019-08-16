Court issues arrest warrants of Mayor HMC, Director KAA

The First Senior Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate has issued arrest warrants for Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Director Katchi Abadi Authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The First Senior Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate has issued arrest warrants for Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Director Katchi Abadi Authority.

The court on Friday ordered SSP Hyderabad to arrest and produce both the officials before the judge on August 20.

The order was given in a contempt case filed by Muhammad Atique, a resident of Tilak Charhi.

Atique had filed a suit in the court against the HMC and the authority complaining that he submitted an application and fulfilled all requirement for annexing a plot in his residential unit but his case had been subjected to inordinate delay.

The court had earlier ordered the respondents to give ownership of that plot to Atique but the order was not complied.