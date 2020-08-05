UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Issues Bailable Arrest Warrants For Nawaz Sharif In Plots Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Court issues bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif in plots case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif over his non-appearance in illegal plots allotment case.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz and former LDA Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed appeared on being summoned by the court.

At the start of proceedings, the court questioned why accused Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, Jang /Geo group Editor-in-Chief , was not produced.

To which, National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Special Prosecutor Haris Qureshi told the court that the accused were not being produced in the courts due to COVID-19.

At this, the court observed that how the proceedings could move forward if the main accused would not be produced. The court ordered for producing Mir Shakil on the next date of hearing.

The court also noted that the process server had submitted its report and it was stated that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not available on given address and he had gone to London.

NAB Special Prosecutor requested the court for issuing bailable arrest warrants for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Subsequently, the court issued bailable arrest warrants for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and extended the judicial remand of Mir Shakil while adjourning the hearing till August 20.

On last hearing, the court had issued notices to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and LDA officials for appearing before it, after filing of reference by the Bureau.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Mian Bashir Ahmed London Asad Ali August Million Court

Recent Stories

ADU’s College of Engineering launches &#039;ESTE ..

2 minutes ago

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

32 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

1 hour ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

1 hour ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.