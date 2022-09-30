Court issues notices to Moonis, others in money laundering case

A banking court on Friday issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi and others for October 11 in a money laundering case after filing of the challan by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :A banking court on Friday issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi and others for October 11 in a money laundering case after filing of the challan by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the matter.

Special Court (Offence in banks) Judge Aslam Gondal issued the notices while proceeding with trial of the case.

The FIA filed the challan of the case in the banking court, one day ago. In a 33-page challan, the FIA had nominated Moonis Elahi, Nawaz Bhatti, Mazhar and Wajid Bhatti as accused.

The challan submitted that Naib Qasid Nawaz Bhatti was a close relative of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Rs 24 billion turn over was witnessed in his 32 accounts.

It also submitted a record of transactions worth millions of rupees in the account of Qaisar Iqbal, who was working as a peon in Punjab Assembly.

Besides submitting the record of 9 benamidars of Moonis Elahi and alleged 42 benami accounts, the challan submits that Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar were facilitators of Moonis Elahi and the monetary fraud was committed on their names.

The challan submitted that 61 per cent shares of Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mills were on the Names of two poor persons which could not afford to invest Rs 500 million in the sugar mills. Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar had denied of having any shares in the sugar mills, which showed that Moonis Elahi had used their names, it added.

The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, and others under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

It is pertinent to mention here that Moonis Elahi had obtained bail from the court in the matter.