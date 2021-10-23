Court issues release order of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah  

, ,

(@FahadShabbir)

The development took place after the apex court had approved the post-arrest bail of Shah on Thursday in a case related to accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

SUKKUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2021) An Accountability Court Sukkur on Saturday issued release order of former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah.

He was directed to furnish surety bonds worth Rs10 million to secure the bail.

Khursheed Shah, who was brought to the court was sent back to the jail. His counsels and son went to the Central Jail Sukkur along with his release order.

A large number of party workers were gathered outside the jail to receive Shah on his release from the prison.

A SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had allowed bail of Khursheed Shah.

However, the court directed NAB to continue its inquiry into the case, observing that there was no justification to keep the veteran politician behind the bars.

The court also ordered to keep the name of Shah in the exit control list (ECL).

Syed Khursheed Shah, a stalwart of Pakistan People’s Party, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in September 2019 on graft charges.