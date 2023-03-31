Court issues show cause notice to police in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate VII has issued the show cause notice to ASP Aleena Rajpar, DSP Hamir Bhurgari and Inspector Nek Muhammad Khoso in the murder case of young woman Iqra Mashori.

The judge took exception to the delay in submission of the report of the Joint Investigation Team, noting that neither the report was submitted nor any member of the JIT appeared before the court to explain the reason behind the delay.

"After completing the given period for investigation, you were required to submit your final report today," the judge observed.

However, during the hearing only the SHO A-Section police station submitted an interim report of the incident which took place on the night of March 13.

The police arrested the accused person Ghayoor Abbas Kalyar hours after the incident and also reportedly recovered the knife with which the slain woman was stabbed.

The judge directed the 3 police officers to personally appear before the court on April 3 and show cause for their non-seriousness.