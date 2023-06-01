UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Written Order Regarding Imran's Bail In Al-Qadir Trust Case

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Court issues written order regarding Imran's bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday issued written order regarding the interim bail of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a scam worth 190 million Pounds.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, who heard the case, issued a one-page written in the bail case. The order said that Imran Khan had filed the bail petition under section-498 of the constitution.

The petitioner had expressed the risks of his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the said case.

The order said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had instructed the petitioner to file an interim bail petition to the trial court within three days. The court was granting pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till June 19, against surety bonds worth Rs500,000, it said.

The order further said that the petitioner had to appear before the NAB if he was summoned for investigation purposes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau June Islamabad High Court Million Court

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Inno ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Innovate for Sustainable World’ ..

47 seconds ago
 flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

Flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

56 seconds ago
 ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sect ..

ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sector jobs for UAE nationals by 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

57 minutes ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

1 hour ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.