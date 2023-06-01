ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday issued written order regarding the interim bail of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a scam worth 190 million Pounds.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, who heard the case, issued a one-page written in the bail case. The order said that Imran Khan had filed the bail petition under section-498 of the constitution.

The petitioner had expressed the risks of his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the said case.

The order said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had instructed the petitioner to file an interim bail petition to the trial court within three days. The court was granting pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till June 19, against surety bonds worth Rs500,000, it said.

The order further said that the petitioner had to appear before the NAB if he was summoned for investigation purposes.