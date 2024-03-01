Open Menu

Court Orders For Medical Examination Of Journalist

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 06:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A local court on Friday ordered for medical examination of Journalist Asad Ali Toor, who was currently in custody of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Judicial Magistrate, Muhammad Shabbir heard the application seeking medical examination of the said journalist.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that his client was observing hunger strike in custody of the FIA and prayed the court to shift him to the hospital.

However, the FIA officials informed the court that the petitioner was healthy and not having any sort of strike.

The court ordered for the medical check up of Asad Toor and dispose of the case.

