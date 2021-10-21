UrduPoint.com

Court Orders Registration Of Case Against DSP, SHO

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:55 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Sukkur Tarriq Ali Sanghro on Thursday directed the registration of murder case of two brothers against DSP, SHO Baghirji Police of Sukkur and 10 members of Jatoi clan.

The mother of the victims, Mst Nawab Khatoon Jatoi in her petition had maintained that on Sept 13, 2021, her two sons were killed by members of Jatoi clan over a land dispute.

An hour later, she said the Baghirji Police of Sukkur claimed killing of her sons in an encounter and recovering weapons from their possession.

The police also refused to register a case against the killers belonging to the Jatoi clan.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Sukkur, after scrutinising the case of encounter, post-mortem reports and evidence submitted by the police and defence counsel representing Nawab Khatoon ordered the registration of first information report (murder case) against DSP Qalandar Bakhash Soomro, SHO of Baghirji Police, Amjad Mughal, Head Constable Shabir Bhayo, Constable Riaz Korai and 10 people of the Jatoi clan and declared the police encounter fake.

