UrduPoint.com

Court Overturns Decision Sending Fawad Chaudhary To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2023 | 12:24 PM

Court overturns decision sending Fawad Chaudhary to jail on 14-day judicial remand

A sessions judge has passed the orders on plea moved by the police challenging orders of the judicial magistrate who sent Fawad Chaudhary to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) A district and sessions court on Saturday overturned decision of a judicial magistrate under which PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary was sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The judge passed the orders after hearing arguments of both sides in a case registered against Fawad Chaudhary under charges of sedition for allegedly threatening ECP, its members and their families.

Earlier, the hearing was adjourned for twice due to different reasons after the police approached the court challenging judicial magistrate’s verdict in Fawad Chaudhary’s case.

The police asked the court to null and void the judicial magistrate's decision and extend Fawad's physical remand for further investigation.

Advocate Babar Awan represented Fawad Chaudhary before the court and asked the judge to order Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Gillani to hear Fawad's bail plea.

Awan said that it was really surprising that the investigation officer (IO) was not turning up before the court," Awan said, pointing out that the IO was summoned but despite he did not appear before it.

The court, however, observed that it would look into the matter and put off further hearing till 10:30am.

Earlier the court had adjourned the hearing till 10:00 am.

As the court resumed the hearing the judge asked about two-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhary.

On it, the prosecutor informed the court that Fawad's photogrammetry test had to be done in the Punjab Forensic Lab in Lahore. It was practically, he said, one day physical remand.

According to the latest reports, an additional sessions judge, meanwhile, also heard PTI leader's bail plea this morning.

“I am ready for the arguments on the petition," argued the counsel representing Fawad.

The judge, however, observed that he hadn’t received the case file and records therefore he adjourned the proceedings till 10am.

The proceeding was halted after the police submitted a plea challenging decision on the rejection of an extension in physical remand.

A day earlier, Fawad submitted a post-arrest bail petition to the judicial magistrate of Islamabad after the local court sent the former information minister on 14-day judicial remand.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Information Minister Punjab Babar Awan Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Fawad Chaudhry Court

Recent Stories

‘You’re an inspiration for many,’ Shoaib pay ..

‘You’re an inspiration for many,’ Shoaib pays tribute to Sania Mirza

15 minutes ago
 Myanmar's foreign trade up 18.47 pct in nearly 10 ..

Myanmar's foreign trade up 18.47 pct in nearly 10 months

31 minutes ago
 Jirga of Bajaur Peace Action Committee meet DC, DP ..

Jirga of Bajaur Peace Action Committee meet DC, DPO

31 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews role ..

32 minutes ago
 Holding peaceful, transparent elections top priori ..

Holding peaceful, transparent elections top priority: Interim KP Caretaker Chief ..

32 minutes ago
 The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) holds rally agai ..

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) holds rally against Imran allegations

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.