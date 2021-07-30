UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks Arguments On Bail Petitions Of Zahir Jaffar's Parents

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Court seeks arguments on bail petitions of Zahir Jaffar's parents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A lower court here on Friday sought arguments on bail petitions of parents of main accused Zahir Jaffar in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Sohai, hearing the case, asked about the investigation officer in this case. To this, prosecutor Sajid Cheeman said that the IO was currently in Lahore for forensic of CCTV footage.

On the occasion, Noor Mukadam's father ex-ambassador Shaukat Mukadam appeared before the court and requested the judge to grant some to hire a counsel for them. The court asked him to hire the lawyer on the same day and submit his power of attorney so that it could be brought on record.

Meanwhile, Advocate Asad Jamaal, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that his client woman had been kept in jail without any reason.

The petitioners' lawyer said that court vocations were being started from Monday and prayed the judge to fix the case tomorrow again.

The court sought arguments from the respondents and adjourned the case till August 4. It may be mentioned here that the Zahir Jaffar's father Zakir Jaffar and mother was currently in jail on judicial remand.

