Court Summons Shehbaz, Hamza For Indictment In Ramzan Sugar Mills Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:28 PM

An accountability court on Friday summoned Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, for indictment in supplementary reference of Ramzan Sugar Mills case on June 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday summoned Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, for indictment in supplementary reference of Ramzan Sugar Mills case on June 11.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings of the case.

The jail authorities did not produce Hamza Shehbaz before the court due to Covid-19 protocol.

At this, the court ordered SP Headquarters to ensure presence of Hamza Shehbaz on the next date of hearing.

The court also ordered representative of Shehbaz Sharif for ensuring presence of Shehbaz Sharif in personal capacity on next hearing as indictment could only take place in presence of Shehbaz Sharif and his son.

The court adjourned further proceedings till June 11.

Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif were accused in the case.

As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of drain to benefit the mills.

Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of Ramzan Sugar Mills.

