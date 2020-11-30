UrduPoint.com
Court Withdraws Arrest Warrants Against Ahad Cheema Family Members

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday withdrew arrest warrants against family members of Ahad Cheema, former director general of Lahore Development Authority, on their appearance in an assets beyond means case.

The court had issued the arrest warrants for Ahad Cheema's wife and other family members after they failed to appear in the court on previous hearing.

The court recorded the statement of witness Jehanzaib during the Monday's proceedings and adjourned the further hearing till Dec 5.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Ahad Khan Cheema.

The court had recorded statements of 34 witnesses so far.

NAB had alleged that Ahad Cheema accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income. It said the illegal assets possessed by Cheema valued over Rs600 million. The bureaucrat also held benami properties in the Names of his wife and other family members, said the reference.

