Courts Has Precedents To Announce Punishments In Contempt Cases: Azam Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 12:24 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Thursday said courts has many precedents in which they had announced punishments in contempt cases.

We have number of examples in which the courts had given verdicts in contempt cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Imran Khan's case, he said the matter is subjudice and we do not want to give personal opinion.

He however said if Imran Khan submits "apology" to court then we will see the decision of the judges in this regard.

In reply to a question about foreign funding case, he said PTI chief had concealed facts in the foreign funding case.To another question about dissolving National Assembly by PTI, he said, it was a serious and hard decision taken by the last government.

