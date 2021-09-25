COVID-19 claims 42 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2021) Pakistan reported 42 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed that 2060 new positive cases surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours.

The latest statistics showed that 44, 958 tests were carried out during this period and positivity ratio remained 4.58 percent.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,535 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,327 in Sindh 5,488 in KP, 910 in Islamabad, 734 in Azad Kashmir, 346 in Balochistan, and 184 in GB.

Furthermore 454,510 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 427,583 in Punjab 172,766 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,913 in Islamabad, 33,990 in Azad Kashmir, 32,837 in Balochistan and 10,289 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,147,075 coronavirus tests and 44,958 in the last 24 hours. 1,157,322 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,267 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 4.58 percent.

So far, 56,229,457 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 345,202 in last 24 hours. 25,493,964 citizens have been have been fully vaccinated while 307,872 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 76,141,484 with 623,473 in the last 24 hours.