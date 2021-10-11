COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 12 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 12 new positive cases were reported in the district while five people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Monday, among the new cases, four belonged to Rawalpindi Cantt, two each from Potohar town, Chakwal and Taxila, while one each case was reported from Rawal town and Gujjar Khan. "Presently 19 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,22 in Institute of Urology,7 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and two in Holy Family Hospital ", the report said.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition,28 stable and 20 on oxygen support.

"As many as 2,852,692 people including 42,900 health workers and 2,809,792 other citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 2.32 per cent in the district," it added.